KZN Premier and King Misuzulu mum on king’s PA ‘suspension’

Durban — In what could be a response to various anonymous voice clips circulating about the rift between King Misuzulu and his close confidantes in the royal family, the king is rumoured to have kicked out his personal assistant, prince Thami Zulu. Although both the king’s office manager Sbo Mdletshe as well as the premier’s office refused to be drawn into the matter, the Daily News has been reliably informed that the king’s PA has been suspended.

Rumours have been circulating about the rift in the royal family for sometime but no one could confirm or deny its existence although clips accusing senior princes of inappropriate behaviour had been in the public domain. An unsigned letter of suspension addressed to the king’s PA dated February 22 seen by the paper reads: Dear Ndabezitha, I am writing this letter to inform you about the precautionary withdrawal of your services as Secretary to His Majesty as per instructions from His Majesty the king with immediate effect. Kindly note that for now you are prohibited from performing any or other tasks associated with your position of secretary. The letter further reads: You are also prohibited from going to His Majesty’s offices, events and or traditional ceremonies or any other matters involving His Majesty.

Insiders have attributed the prince’s conspicuous absence during the king’s maiden opening of the provincial legislature to the letter which they said was delivered to the prince a day before the event last week. Sources said the prince did not go to the event. The prince, who also refused to be drawn to the suspension, said he had taken leave from the matters involving the royal family. On Tuesday Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s spokesperson Lennox Mabaso who had earlier said he wanted to first verify the authenticity of the letter with the officials said: We are sorry we cannot assist with your enquiry. As a matter of principle, we do not comment on royal matters. The manager in the king’s office in Ulundi where the letter appears to have originated from said she knew nothing about it. Prince Thami was said to have been born out of wedlock by a princess from Egazini royal residence and grew up in his mother’s maiden home which is why he kept his mother’s clan name, Zulu.