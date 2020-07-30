KZN premier calls for calm after five of his officials arrested in R20m corruption probe

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala has called on the law enforcement agencies to be given space to deal with the five officials from his office who were arrested for fraud and corruption on Thursday.

This follows the arrest of nine people, including the officials by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) on allegations of corruption to the tune of over R20 million.

The officials were expected to appear at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The case was postponed to October 2 and more arrests are expected.

“The office of the premier respects the rule of law and will allow the law to take its course. We wish to state that the office of the premier had already placed some of these officials on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the internal disciplinary processes. Now that the matter is in the hands of the criminal justice system, we are duty-bound to allow the process to unfold. We, however, wish to reiterate our position that as government we are committed to good and clean governance,” said Zikalala.