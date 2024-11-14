KZN Premier Ntuli signs performance agreements with MECs to enhance service delivery

Durban — In a bid to bolster service delivery in KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli officially signed a performance agreements with his ten Members of the Executive Council (MECs) on Wednesday. Ntuli made this announcement during a press conference on Thursday in Durban, where he stressed that the agreements are the government’s commitment to a higher standard of public service.

“I officially signed a service delivery performance agreement with all the MECs of this province. The main purpose of this agreement is to outline the key strategic outcome and deliverables which each Member of the Provincial Executive Council will take responsibility for and ensure their implementation,” said Ntuli. Ntuli explained that these agreements are designed to consolidate various commitments stemming from comprehensive planning, monitoring, and evaluation frameworks within the province's strategic documents. This approach is intended to enhance the government’s capacity to monitor processes critically, he said.

To reinforce accountability, Ntuli instructed all MECs to provide half-yearly progress reports on issues detailed in the performance agreement. “This is to ensure that effective service delivery takes place,” he added. Ntuli’s leadership comes in the wake of a power-sharing agreement brokered among the IFP, ANC, DA, and the NFP following the closely contested elections in May, where there was no clear winner in KZN, forcing political parties to band together under the banner of the Provincial Government of Unity (GPU).

Since taking office in June, Ntuli, also IFP provincial chairperson, has strategically placed GPU partners in key MEC positions, such as Siboniso Duma from the ANC, who is now responsible for Transport and Human Settlements, and Francois Rodgers from the DA, who is MEC for Finance. ANC deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane took over as the MEC for Health, while Sipho Hlomuka, the ANC deputy secretary, was deployed as MEC for Education. On the other hand, the DA’s Martin Meyer took the reins as MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure.

Ntuli appointed his IFP colleagues Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mntomuhle Khawula as MEC for Art, Culture and Sport Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa as MEC for Agriculture and Reverend Musa Zondi as MEC for Economic Development and Environmental Affairs. The NFP’s Cynthia Shinga took over as the MEC for Social Development. During the press briefing, Ntuli said the provincial cabinet met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 7. During this meeting, they addressed critical issues affecting the province's residents.

“The President expressed his sincere appreciation for the strong collaboration, unity, and commitment demonstrated by this provincial government,” said Ntuli. He regarded the engagement as “crucial” for identifying urgent interventions needed by the people of KZN. With the new performance agreements, Ntuli is optimistic about the province's future.

He believes these steps will lay the groundwork for improved service delivery, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for all KZN residents. Meanwhile, Ntuli announced that the recent Investment Conference held in Durban from Monday to Tuesday resulted in investment pledges of R85.5 billion.