KZN Public Works and Infrastructure hunts contractor who vanished with R10m without doing any work

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is on the offensive against a construction contractor that reportedly took R10 million in advance payments yet failed to commence work on the project. The MEC of DPWI, Martin Meyer revealed that the department is hunting down Themane Construction following their disappearance before any work could be undertaken as part of a larger R56 million construction project.

This project, which was officially opened by Meyer last week, boasts 32 offices, two boardrooms, and four kitchens in KwaDukuza, north of Durban. The project had hit a series of snags after the chief contractor abandoned their responsibilities, allegedly due to threats posed by the infamous 'construction Mafia'. Another contractor was secured, resumed work and completed the project. However, the department is now gunning for the contractor who abandoned the project. Meyer’s announcement stressed that the department is committed to cracking down on contractors who abandoned their obligations after receiving funds.

“We have decided that we won’t be lenient on contractors who misuse public funds,” said Meyer. While Meyer expressed his desire to pursue the matter, he readily admitted, “recouping money from contractors is often a difficult legal process.” Reports suggest that the lack of financial foresight in decision-making contributed to this situation, with one senior staff member revealing that the contractor was granted pre-payment on arguably flimsy grounds without thorough due diligence.

“It was tantamount to fraud and corruption because the contractor took the money and fled,” said an internal source, labelling the process as “bizarre” and “rushed.” This setback highlights ongoing issues of corruption and mismanagement within the DPWI, which Meyer has vowed to root out since taking office in June. According to the Sunday World, regional public works and infrastructure director Simphiwe Blose confirmed that Themane Construction received an advanced payment exceeding R9.5 million, a decision that has prompted accusations of negligence within the department.

“Although we do want to assist small contractors, especially with money to cover primary costs, it is always disheartening when they decide to be dishonest,” Blose was quoted as saying. The effort to recover the misappropriated funds has become a legal issue for the department. In 2022, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements identified the province as facing significant challenges with blocked projects, widely attributing the failures to corrupt practices, insufficient contractor capacity, and threats from criminal elements.

Additionally, insiders have raised concerns that the funds could have been redirected to other companies, further complicating the government's recovery efforts. Attempts by the Daily News to reach out to the directors of Themane Construction proved futile as the phone rang to voicemail.