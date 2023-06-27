KZN ready to crown bunny chow champion

Durban — The Coca-Cola Bunny Chow Barometer Challenge is back, bigger, and yummier than ever before, and this year promises to be more spectacular. Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA)’s 2023 Bunny Chow Barometer sees a total of 39 eateries that have qualified to compete for the coveted prize of KwaZulu-Natal’s Bunny Chow champion showcasing their bunny chow culinary skills to wow the competition judges.

Bunny chow is a traditional Durban Indian dish that consists of a hollowed-out loaf of white bread filled with curry. The competition is now in its 15th year and has gained a strong following. CCBSA’s regional presence manager Deborah Nkanyani said, “We are absolutely delighted to present the 2023 Coca-Cola Bunny Chow Barometer, which has become a wonderful addition to the social calendar for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Nkanyani said that apart from the prestige of being crowned bunny chow champion, the winner will also receive a store makeover to the value of R50 000. She added that there was also plenty for those who love bunny chows or those visiting the province and wanting to sample the taste of this traditional and celebrated Durban dish. A Durban classic, a bunny chow is a delicacy made up of half-a- loaf of white bread filled with Indian curry. Picture: Jason Boud Consumers are encouraged to vote and stand a chance to win a share of R370 000 in prizes.

Also included, are VIP tickets to attend the Bunny Chow Barometer Finale. Among the food stores taking part are: • The Curry O’s in Pinetown.

• BP Pick n Pay Express in Arena Park. • Ramjathans Fast Foods in Verulam. To enter, a consumer can buy any participating 300ml, 330ml, 440ml or 500ml Coca-Cola product and bunny chow or curry combo, and dial *120*327*71# using the unique voting code of the store they are at (or simply scan the QR code found at the outlet).

Voting will close on June 27, 2023. The Top 10 will be announced on June 30, 2023, and will go forward to the finale for the final judging and prize giving at the end of July 2023. The finale will once again take place at the Blue Lagoon, on July 30.