KZN residents warned of severe weather

Durban — The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents of cold weather with damaging winds and waves resulting in destruction to property, difficult driving conditions, and power interruptions as cold fronts move across the country. In its yellow level 4 warning, Saws said damaging winds were expected on Monday between Port Edward on the South Coast and Durban, along the coastline.

“Orange level 6 warning for damaging coastal winds and waves leading to damage of coastal infrastructure along longer stretches of coastline is expected between Alexander Bay and Port Edward (on the South Coast),” it said. The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 4 warning for KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Saws On Monday, Pietermaritzburg will experience a low of 0ºC and a high of 22ºC, Durban 10ºC and 22ºC, Underberg -3ºC and 20ºC, Giant’s Castle -5ºC and 17ºC while Ladysmith will drop to a low of -5ºC and reach a high of 19ºC. The weather forecaster said the cold front would exit the country on Tuesday, while another cold front would be approaching the Western Cape.

Saws also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over northern KZN. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has placed disaster management teams on high alert after the South African Weather Service issued a severe wind warning. KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the proactive measure was in response to the extreme weather expected to affect various districts in the province.

Mzila urged residents in the Ugu, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Amajuba, Zululand, King Cetshwayo and iLembe districts to exercise caution and prepare for the inclement weather. He said expected conditions included: Damaging north-west winds: Wind speeds were anticipated to reach up to 70km/h, with gusts exceeding 80km/h.

High temperatures: Combined with the strong winds, the high temperatures were expected to exacerbate the risk of fires. He said potential impacts included:

Structural damage: The high winds had the potential to cause significant damage to buildings and infrastructure, including roofs and windows.

Risk of injuries from debris: Flying debris from strong winds could place a serious risk of injury to people outside.

Challenges in road travel: High winds could make driving hazardous, particularly for high-profile vehicles and could lead to road closures due to fallen trees and debris. For safety purposes, Mzila advised residents to secure loose items around their homes and properties to prevent them from being picked up by the wind. Residents should remain indoors whenever possible to avoid the risk of injury from flying debris and remain safe from the high winds. Moreover, residents should avoid any non-essential travel in order to reduce the risk of road accidents. “Disaster management teams are also actively responding to veld fires across the province,” Mzila said. “The strong winds, coupled with high temperatures, have created ideal conditions for runaway fires. Residents are warned about the dangers posed by these fires and are urged to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their properties.”

Advising residents on preventative measures for fires, Mzila said: Avoid starting any open fires, as they could quickly spread out of control.

If you spotted a fire, report it immediately to the fire department or emergency services.

If you lived in a rural area, consider creating fire-breaks around your property to help prevent the spread of fires. "We urge everyone to stay informed through official channels and to take all necessary precautions during this period of severe weather."