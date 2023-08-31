KZN rural schools receive school uniform donations to prevent drop-outs

Durban – The Harry Gwala District Municipality in partnership with local businessman Meshack Ndongeni donated school uniforms to four rural schools in KwaZulu-Natal. These schools are under the Ubuhlebezwe, Harry Gwala, and Dr Nkosazana Zuma municipalities.

Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor Zamo Nxumalo said the initiative was aimed at encouraging learners from rural areas to value education and desist from dropping out of school. “We want to ensure that rural schools get the necessary support and education empowerment. We thought it would be important that we visit all four of our local municipalities and identify schools that need uniform support,” said Nxumalo. Ndongeni, who is involved in farming, said what inspired him to take part in this initiative was to empower children through education, especially in rural areas.

“When I was alerted about this initiative, I was touched. I myself had a difficult upbringing, but I was able to get educated and now I am a farmer. I wish the same for these children, to get educated,” said Ndongeni. Ndongeni, whose father died when he was 7 years old, shared an inspiring message. “My father died when I was 7, but now I am educated and own a business. So I want learners to know that despite their background, whatever challenges they might face, and whatever dreams they have, it is possible,” he said.

The schools that received uniform donations are Ngcesheni Primary in Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Municipality, Sangcwaba Primary in Ubuhlebezwe eXobho, Nomzamo Primary in Umzimkhulu and Summerfield in Kokstad. Sangcwaba Primary SGB chairperson Bhekelakhe Ndlovu expressed his gratitude. Ndlovu said the donation will surely bring hope to young children to achieve their dreams despite their backgrounds.