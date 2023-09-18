KZN schools set to compete in national moot court contest

Durban — Four KZN schools have made it to the National Moot Court Competition after winning the provincial competition held on Saturday in Durban Magistrate’s Court. The competition was hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education in partnership with the Department of Justice and SA Human Rights Commission which was chaired by Kelvin Brourton, a senior magistrate.

The School Moot Court programme is aimed at providing an opportunity for the entire legal profession of the country to be engaged with the promotion of the Constitution and the role of the law in our society. The programme has managed to explore various sections of the Bill of Rights such as rights, equality, freedom of expression and human dignity. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said they were happy and confident that the province would be well represented at the national competition.

“We are very proud of all the learners who participated in the Provincial Moot Court Competition and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the four schools that won the provincial competition. We are very encouraged by the talent, enthusiasm and attention to detail displayed by our learners and we have no doubt that they will perform exceptionally at the national event,” said Mlotshwa. The 11 schools that participated included Mathubesizwe High School from iLembe District, Bhevu High School, uThukela District, Mowat Park High School, uMlazi District and Sarel Cilliers High in uMzinyathi District. Other schools that participated were KwaPhikaziwa Secondary, Injoloba Secondary, Ngebeza Secondary, Port Shepstone Secondary, Ladysmith Secondary and Mandini Secondary.