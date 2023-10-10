KZN Social Development confirms NPO payments

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has assured all non-profit-organisations (NPOs) that they will receive their tranche payments by the end of October, as previously promised. In a statement, Khoza denied reports that the NPOs were facing difficulties due to her department’s failure to disburse funds to them. Khoza said that she wished to emphasise her department’s unwavering commitment to supporting NPOs across KwaZulu-Natal, which she said play a crucial role in serving the most vulnerable segments of society.

Khoza said that this comes after the recent misinformation that has been circulating across various media platforms, including national television, regarding the disbursement of monthly stipends to NPOs. Khoza said, “Our department maintains a robust Service Level Agreement (SLA) with NPOs.” “Recognising the challenges associated with cash-flow management and the growing number of NPOs receiving monthly payments, we have introduced a new payment system. This approach was transparently communicated to all NPOs.

“We are pleased to announce that tranche payments for September, October, and November have been successfully disbursed to most NPOs in the following districts: King Cetshwayo, uThukela, Umzinyathi, eThekwini North, and eThekwini South. “These funds will be reflected in the respective NPOs' bank accounts tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11. We are actively working to ensure that NPOs in the remaining districts receive their payments promptly, with the next payment cycle scheduled for the October 17 and 26. “It is important to note that the delayed payment for the August subsidy has also been processed, and NPOs will receive these funds in their bank accounts accordingly.”

Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said that the Social Development department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all funded NPOs receive their payments by October 31. Memela further said that Khoza had actively expedited the tranche payments to enhance service delivery, with the primary goal of minimising any delays in reaching end-users efficiently. “We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of NPOs as the department partners in our province, and remain dedicated to supporting their vital missions,” Khoza affirmed.