KZN Social Development MEC assures special care for deaf community

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza has assured the deaf community of the government's care for them during the visit to KwaVulindlebe School for the Deaf in Chatsworth on Saturday. The deaf community met to celebrate the endorsement of South African Sign Language (SASL) by the National Assembly, affirming the rights of people who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Khoza said the achievement of SASL was a testament to the perseverance and determination of former deaf leaders, both living and departed, who tirelessly fought for the human rights of the deaf community. “We have every reason to celebrate. We are celebrating because the caring government continues to ensure inclusivity for all members of society. To include SASL as an official language will indeed promote the rights of persons who are deaf and hard of hearing. Over the years, the South African Constitution provided for 11 official languages, but we now have. “For our government to recognise SASL as an official language, we not only acknowledge the linguistic and cultural richness of the deaf community but also reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity and equality. Sign language is more than a means of communication; it is a vibrant language with its own grammar, syntax and cultural nuances,” said Khoza.

She assured the deaf community that the Department of Social Development would never be sidetracked on its responsibility to implement policies and programmes that promoted the well-being and protection of vulnerable groups, including deaf people. “Working closely with various non-profit organisations, we address the needs of disabled individuals, including those who are partially blind and deaf. We equally understand the challenges faced by teachers and learners in schools for the deaf. We are also concerned about the fact that deaf people get abused and are unable to communicate when going to police stations," said Khoza. She said the language barrier between police and deaf victims made it very difficult to deal with cases.

She said the government was committed to ensuring that cases of abuse and gender-based violence experienced by deaf individuals also secured convictions. “As we celebrate this milestone, let us be reminded of the power of unity, resilience and the indomitable spirit that resides within each and every one of us. Celebrations of this nature serve as poignant reminders of our ability to overcome obstacles, surmount challenges and persevere through adversity,” said Khoza. Sagres Singaram from N V Naik School for the Deaf, who has taught deaf learners for over 40 years, said it was compulsory to have sign language interpreters at all government events.