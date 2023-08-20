KZN Social Development MEC calls for action following spike in gender-based violence incidents

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned the spike in gender-based violence (GBV) in the province. Khoza expressed profound shock and dismay and called for action in light of the alarming surge in GBV incidents across KZN.

This was after the discovery of the bodies of two elderly women who went missing in Umgababa on August 9. The department said that the victims, Zanele Doris Mbuso and Monica Sophie Xulu, were both dedicated employees of eThembeni Creche in Umgababa. They were reported missing two weeks ago. Tragically, their bodies were found on Friday afternoon, a mere few metres from their workplace. The department said that in another incident, a 66-year-old traditional healer from Ndwedwe was reported missing on August 17 while collecting water from a nearby river. Her lifeless body was discovered the following day, showing signs of brutal violence.

Reacting to the incidents, Khoza said: “The disappearance and brutal killing of these women are profoundly troubling and heartbreaking. Their families are enduring immeasurable pain and during this time of grievous loss, we stand in solidarity with them. “These acts of violence against women underscore the alarming prevalence of GBV within our province. Such brutality challenges our fundamental values and sense of community. It is imperative that we unite to ensure that these abhorrent acts do not define us.” Khoza appealed to residents to stand united against this concerning trend and also called on communities to voice their concerns and collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.

The MEC emphasised that the department remained steadfast in its commitment to supporting GBV victims and preventing further acts of violence. “Our team of dedicated social workers is offering support, trauma counselling and assistance to the affected families,” Khoza said. “Our province's strength lies in our unity. By standing together against violence and injustice, we can forge a safer, more harmonious future for all.