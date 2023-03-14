KZN South Coast manufacturing sector - a haven for investors

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast’s manufacturing sector holds unlimited opportunities for investment in the sector. This was the opinion of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) Chief Executive Officer Phelisa Mangcu.

According to KZN Trade and Industry, KZN’s manufacturing sector enjoys a significant share of the South African economy and is the second largest in the country, with nearly a third of manufactured exports being produced here. Mangcu said the disruptions to the global supply chain caused by Covid-19 lockdown measures highlighted the need for companies to diversify their sources of supply. Mangcu added that this, therefore, presented opportunities for the KZN South Coast manufacturers as the industry is poised for growth, with national investments in port upgrades making locally-manufactured products more accessible to the domestic and global markets.

“Alongside the need for diversifying product sources, the regional manufacturing sector is further supported by the Eastern Seaboard Development, a project that aims to strengthen economic linkages between provinces, as well as The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) that will open us up to the continental market,” she continued. Harvested timber ready for transportation to the factory to manufacture furnisher and other timber products. Picture: Supplied Furnishers Mangcu said the skilled, local craftsmanship and direct accessibility to timber result in quality-made furniture products along the KZN South Coast.

She went on to say Out of Wood, which is a 100% black-owned furniture production business with 13 full-time employees, producing customised wooden furniture that is supplied to local furnishers, is one example of business opportunities the local people can establish. Mangcu stated that with an abundance of timber farms in the Harding region, the manufacture of wooden products boasts a wealth of investment opportunities. “A complement of around 240 full-time employees produces a range of wooden products, supplying manufacturers of hardware and furniture, with a storage depot in Marburg”.

Mangcu further said that SCTIE had noted the potential for investors to establish a workshop in the region that can attend to the sharpening of saw blades – which is a vital component of the timber industry - that can help meet market demands in a well-established timber farming area. Mangcu said she encouraged existing furniture stores and timber retailers to visit the KZN South Coast to source raw materials, as the destination is a regular supplier of timber. Cut, Make, Trim (CMT) Manufacturing

Mangcu elaborated and said the textiles industry has a lot of investment potential- with cut, make, and trim manufacturing forming a way for those in fashion to transform their vision into complete products ready for market. “On the KZN South Coast, Cengemajita Fashion and Entertainment has been identified as an emerging CMT manufacturer with significant investment opportunities. “This 100% black-owned company, with 12 full-time employees, was established in 2009, securing machinery in 2016 and gaining ground until Covid-19 hit us.