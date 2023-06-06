KZN South Coast’s maritime sector poised to grow GDP

Durban — The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said that Operation Phakisa, the government’s strategic support programme, has set a target to grow the ocean economy’s GDP contribution to R177 billion by the year 2033, equivalent to a 350% growth in its total value-add in 2016. South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprises (SCTIE) CEO Phelisa Mangcu said that the 120km coastal stretch that is close to the Durban Port, three marine protected areas, and the annual sardine run all combine to make the KZN South Coast a vibrant ocean destination just waiting to be uncovered.

With SCTIE providing local investor support and Operation Phakisa assisting maritime businesses at a national level, now is the time to invest in the KZN South Coast’s ocean economy, Mangcu said. “The maritime sector has been identified as one of our key growth sectors, and we are working closely with local businesses to uncover the many investment opportunities afforded here,” explained Mangcu. “With our subtropical climate, Blue Flag beaches, and world-renowned dive sites, the KZN South Coast’s tourism potential within the ocean economy is gaining ground, but there is investment potential to be found in the fisheries and boating sectors. We have licensed commercial and subsistence fishers, multiple launch sites, wholesale distributors and multiple species of fish, making this a viable maritime market.”

A fishermen’s boat navigates the rough waters of the eastern seaboard, during a fishing trip off the South Coast. Picture: Supplied Mangcu said that the KZN South Coast’s location on the eastern seaboard of South Africa means direct access to the Indian and Pacific Ocean rims, through the Durban port, which is the continent’s busiest port. Durban already boasts capacity for offloading large crude carriers, with the country the leading dry dock for ship repair and maintenance in sub-Saharan Africa. The region is also home to ADCAN Marine Suppliers, he said, a large-scale commercial fishery that employs around 40 people and supplies products to hotels, restaurants, and the retail sector.

“During the winter months, the annual sardine run passes the KZN South Coast, which brings a wealth of marine activity to the region. “As an established tourism destination, the ocean economy holds a lot of potential for developing existing tourism products on the KZN South Coast as well as investing in new, value-add tourism opportunities. “The annual sardine run, which takes place in the winter months and is considered the greatest biomass migration on Earth, is a massive attraction for scuba divers, fishing charters, and seine netters.”

South Coast fishermen use a tractor to pull a fishing boat out of the sea, after a day’s fishing trip out in the waters of the eastern seaboard. Picture: Supplied Mangcu said this is also a drawcard for international filmmakers and production companies looking for unique nature-based content for documentaries, feature films, series, and others. While SCTIE is on hand to connect investors with local business opportunities in the maritime sector, investors are also able to take advantage of the national government’s Operation Phakisa initiative. Launched in 2014, this initiative promotes the ocean economy by speeding up and simplifying the processes involved in creating, operating, and using the country’s ports and maritime businesses.