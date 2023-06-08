KZN Sport, Arts and Culture MEC commends fitness games for government employees

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba has commended KZN government officials for participating in employee games and taking part in sports and other physical activities that promote active and healthy lifestyles. This follows as hundreds of civil servants from different provincial government departments were participating in the annual Work and Play Interdepartmental Games that took place in Margate on Sunday.

The events formed part of the KZN government’s Employee Wellness Programmes. Mahlaba said the programme was aimed at encouraging a healthy and motivated workforce in order to improve service delivery. “The friendly competition in sports teaches the values of discipline, tolerance and co-operation.

“The games are co-ordinated by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (KZN DSAC) and the Office of the Premier on behalf of the provincial government. “They are very popular among workers and are open to all provincial government officials as well as those from national departments that are based in the province, such as the South African Police Services, Correctional Services and Justice, South African Social Security Agency, Stats SA as well as municipalities,” said Mahlaba. Civil servants from different provincial government departments were participating in the annual Work and Play Interdepartmental Games that took place in Margate on Sunday. Picture: Supplied The games in the programme were football for men and women, netball, aerobics, athletics, fun walk, volleyball, tennis, poker, tug of war and golf.

Mahlaba said the games were part of efforts by the provincial government to encourage employees to be active in order to improve their physical and mental health. “Government encourages citizens to adopt active lifestyles and healthy eating habits. “Through the Work and Play programme, we are encouraging government employees at different levels to participate in sporting activities and to promote social cohesion as they interact with each other outside the work environment. We look forward to hosting other exciting, fun events in the spirit of fair play,” said Mahlaba.