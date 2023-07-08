KZN teacher to run 100km ultra-marathon to raise funds and inspire his pupils

Durban — Simphiwe Mngwengwe from Cato Ridge in Durban will embark on the Icon’s Journey Marathon that will take place in Eastern Cape on July 30. Mngwengwe works as a teacher at Nombuso High School. He is also a part-time student at the University of Zululand, doing an Honours degree in Economics.

Mngwengwe said the aim of the marathon was to raise enough funds to buy school shoes, sanitary towels and sport kits for boys and girls from rural areas. Mngwengwe said one of the reasons for participating in this run was because running had always been his passion. He started in 2014 when he was working as a gardener in Camperdown. He would run from his home to his place of work in the morning, and back in the afternoons. In total he covered 32km daily. “I ran the Comrades Marathon 2023, where I ran a time of 7:20:50. I earned myself a silver medal for the first time in the Ultimate Human Race,” said Mngwengwe.

He said there was no standard qualification for the race, but it is believed that if you participate, you are likely to finish the distance of 100km. Simphiwe Mngwengwe from Cato Ridge Durban. Picture: Supplied “So far my preparations for the marathon are going well. I am injury free and I feel that I am fit enough to participate. I grew a passion for running when my former employer invited me to run in the first official marathon in Pietermaritzburg, and I won my first medal. I was so happy that I never looked back, ” said Mngwengwe. He said that at the end of the marathon he was hoping to inspire all Nombuso High School Grade 12 pupils, and show them that they could achieve anything through passion and dedication.