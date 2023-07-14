KZN to see an end to load shedding soon – premier

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has promised that the province could be out of load shedding sooner than any province once the red tape has been removed. Briefing the media on Thursday in Durban following her Cabinet meeting with Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the premier said the meeting was refreshing and the minister promised them that he would ensure the removal of red tape that was prohibiting private energy and gas companies from providing the grid with 455 megawatts that can end load shedding in the province.

The premier said there were already gas-to-energy companies that were ready to provide 455MW to the electricity grid which would either drastically reduce or end load shedding in the province. The premier said one of the companies is in Richards Bay and it has indicated its readiness to come in once the red tape has been cut. “We are encouraged by our engagements with Minister Ramokgopa and we will make these good announcements and the country will see the light and where load shedding will be a thing of the past,” said the premier.

Furthermore, the premier said in her discussion with the minister they reported the power and sub-stations that were mothballed in the province and even informed him where they were, adding that the minister promised to attend to the issue. Ramokgopa appears to be winning the battle against load shedding. Since his appointment he has ensured that the continued maintenance of power stations which is gradually reducing stages of load shedding from six to at point to Stage 1 recently.