KZN twins win national youth water competition

Durban — Twins Sanelisiwe and Sandisiwe Nhlozi, 15, have won the 2024 SA Youth Water Prize and will represent South Africa in Stockholm, Sweden, later this year. The two, who attend Buhlebemfundo Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal, emerged victorious with their project ‒ “Drop-Drop”.

The competition, organised in partnership with Xylem Water Solutions, Water Technology, the Water Research Commission and other key stakeholders in the water sector, aimed to identify a project that would best represent South Africa at the 2024 Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden, with the winning team earning an opportunity to showcase their project on a global platform and compete against other talented learners from around the world. Speaking in unison, Sanelisiwe and Sandisiwe expressed their gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to represent South Africa on the global stage. “We feel super excited ... we are so emotional right now. We are so grateful to the teachers, mentors and everybody who supported us to this far, and our family, " said the SAYWP 2024 champions.

With the win, they also earned themselves prizes that include R15 000 each, tickets to Sweden, laptops, a first-place trophy, a R10 000 allowance and bursaries to further their education at the university of their choice. Phumla Ngcumshe from the Department of Water and Sanitation emphasised the importance of the SAYWP. She also congratulated the winners of the 2024 national finals, as well as all the participating schools, regional co-ordinators, media houses and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the programme. “As we look towards the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in August, we can’t help but feel inspired by the dedication and creativity displayed by these young individuals. Their projects serve as a reminder of the importance of water conservation and the role that young people can play in shaping a sustainable future for all.”

The South African Youth Water Prize competition is a vital component of the Department’s Water and Sanitation Education programme, which aims to educate learners and society on water resource management issues, including water use efficiency, water quality monitoring, protection of water resources, public health and hygiene awareness, and identification of invasive species. The competition took place at the Xylem Water Solutions Offices in Kempton Park, Gauteng, following months of hard work and dedication from young water and sanitation enthusiasts countrywide. In second place was Kimberly Technical School for their impactful awareness project. They received a prize of R14 000, a bursary, laptops and a second-place trophy. In third was Middleburg Muslim Secondary School, from Mpumalanga. They received R12 500, a laptop and a bursary.