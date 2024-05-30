KZN voters start the day early

Durban — As early as 6am, an hour before the Ohlange High School polling station opened for voters, members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and the ANC set up shop outside the school gate. According to an electoral officer, who asked not to be named, there were 1 706 people registered to vote at the school, which is situated at Inanda village, north of Durban.

Nkosinathi Dlamini, 61, was an early bird and the first to vote when the station opened at 7am. Dlamini had his ID next to his bed as he prepared to wake up at 5.30am to walk to the station to express his wishes. “I want to vote in my country as a person who has the right to vote and I want my vote to change the way things are done in my country and be done according to my wishes,” he said.

Bheki Mchunu, 70, who voted soon after Dlamini, said he voted for his future generation to get job opportunities. “Our children are unemployed and are sitting idle at home. I am voting for the country to be better for the generation that will come after us. “I still have to work at this age. I have five children who passed matric and all are unemployed,” said Mchunu who began voting when Mangosuthu Buthelezi was in charge of the government in Zululand.

Samke Dlamini also arrived early and was seventh in the queue. She was rushing off to work. “My vote is my right to change many things that I don’t like in this country. It is time that the current government leaders be replaced because they are leading us in the wrong direction. “We have problems with water, electricity, and job opportunities. I have not benefited anything from the current government because my employment has nothing to do with the government,” said Dlamini.

Mandla Simelane was among the voters who voted at Ohlange High School, north of Durban. | BONGANI HANS Mandla Simelane said the list of parties on the three ballot papers was too long, but with the help of a staff member of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) he easily found his preferred party. “Because of my eyesight, it took me time to find my party. But eventually, after being assisted, I was able to see the party I wanted to vote for,” said the 67-year-old. He said the party he had voted for since 1994 had not brought him joy.