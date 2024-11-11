KZN weather eases, but residents urged to remain cautious amid ongoing rain

Durban — As KwaZulu-Natal slowly emerges from a Yellow Level 4 weather warning, the province's authorities still warn residents to be vigilant as light rain is predicted to persist until Tuesday. No fatalities or significant damage to infrastructure stemming from the recent torrential rains have been reported.

In eThekwini, traffic disruptions were caused by flooding in various areas, which saw heavy traffic jams. Heavy congestion was reported on key routes, including the Mangosuthu Highway near Mega City, the N2 near Galleria Mall in eManzimtoti, and Umgeni Road. Early Monday morning, a fallen tree near Town Hill in Pietermaritzburg exacerbated traffic conditions, triggering significant delays for commuters. Despite these challenges, authorities are relieved that there have been no fatalities reported at this stage.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department has urged all residents “to take necessary safety precautions to safeguard themselves and their families.” As the rainfall begins to subside, the Cogta disaster response team will remain on high alert, monitoring weather conditions and staying ready to respond should a disaster strike. The South African Weather Service predicts continued rainfall until Tuesday. Past experiences with weather-related fatalities are fresh in the minds of KZN residents, particularly the deadly floods of 2022, which tragically claimed over 400 lives and left many families displaced and housed in temporary shelters.

The eThekwini Municipality has identified vulnerable areas historically prone to flooding, including Berea, Glenmore, Morningside, Umbilo, Chatsworth, Pinetown, Queensburgh, Amanzimtoti, and uMlazi. The Level 4 warning indicates a high risk of severe weather conditions, such as torrential rains, destructive winds, and intense lightning, which could threaten life and property eThekwini Municipality encourages residents to report any emergencies at 031 361 0000.