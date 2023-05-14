KZN woman pumped up for one of the biggest bodybuilding tournaments in SA

Durban — Lindiwe Mchunu, 33, is a participant in one of the biggest bodybuilding tournaments to be hosted in South Africa, the Arnold Classic Africa Sport Festival. The tournament will take place on Friday in the Ruimsig stadium, in Johannesburg. Mchunu will be competing with bodybuilders from 27 countries.

Mchunu, from Mandlanzini area in Richards Bay, is also an assistant referee on a national level and cycling coach. Mchunu started bodybuilding in 2020. “At that time we were not allowed to go out because of the Covid-19 lockdown. I am someone who loves sports, so to keep my body fit I decided to start training at home with limited materials. Seeing the outcome and improvement in my body, I decided to pursue a bodybuilding sport career,” she said.

Mchunu contacted Sakhile Ndwandwe who had a bodybuilding team with Sabelo Nxumalo, called Max’s Team. In 2021 she began training professionally when the lockdown was uplifted. Mchunu said a year later she “was in the spotlight” as an upcoming woman in the bodybuilding fraternity. Mchunu began competing in main events like Sun Fest in Durban, where she qualified for the Arnold Classic Africa Festival.

Mchunu said one of the challenges in the bodybuilding sport is the financial cost, from the clothes they wear in competitions, joining fees, travelling and diets. They have to follow a specialised diet to stay healthy. Mchunu added what keeps her going is the stigma around women competing in the bodybuilding sport. “There are a lot of people who do not understand the sport of bodybuilding, especially in black communities. Whenever I am posting pictures of myself on social media I am always bullied, called names and insulted saying I am trying to make myself like a man or I look like a man. Well that does not discourage me, instead it pushes me to work harder than before. It motivates me”, said Mchunu.

Mchunu said she felt honoured to achieve this in such a short space of time. Mchunu entered the Arnold Classic Africa for the first time and it meant a lot to her. Mchunu said she is not going there just to be a number, “I'm going there to compete”. “To be in international competition is such a great achievement and to be one of the individuals to represent South Africa on such a huge stage really feels great. My dream is to become Miss Olympia one day, which is one of the biggest events in the world. I hope this tournament will pave the way for my dream to come true,” said Mchunu. She thanked her family, the KZN referee, Max Team and Cafe Gym for their support and pleaded with anyone who could, to be kind enough to assist her with financial support for preparations for the tournament.