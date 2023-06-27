KZN woman walks from Joburg to Durban to raise funds for sanitary towels in rural schools

Durban — A KZN woman is celebrating her 720km “Walk of Dignity” from Johannesburg to Durban, to raise funds to buy sanitary towels for rural schools. Ndiswa Ndaba’s journey has captivated hearts and minds.

Ndaba, 23, from Pietermaritzburg, who is a founder of the KaMbambeni Foundation, embarked on a mission that started on May 28 and ended on Sunday. Her aim was to raise funds to support the sanitary needs of 10 schools in KwaZulu-Natal, specifically targeting her hometown of Pietermaritzburg and other parts of the province. She had been aware of the dire circumstances young girls face, often missing school due to the unavailability of sanitary towels.

“I am very happy to have finally completed this journey. It was a very challenging journey. We have received a lot more compliments than actual help itself, but we are going to keep going and be positive. “Fund-raising-wise, it wasn’t what I expected, but in terms of the awareness it was a very huge success,” she said. Ndiswa Ndaba, 23, from Pietermaritzburg has walked from Johannesburg to Durban to raise funds for sanitary towels for rural schools in KZN. Picture: Supplied. Through the Walk of Dignity, Ndaba aimed to raise R1.4 million to buy 5 000 reusable sanitary pads, 2 000 sanitary kits, 1 000 disposal bags, 50 wheelie bins, 50 latrine systems and 10 water tanks.

However, she only managed to raise around R10 000. She said the foundation was still raising funds for the 10 schools. In addition, they have already received several commitments from different organisations, including uMgungundlovu Municipality, to assist with the initiative. Ndaba emphasised the purpose behind this initiative: “We aim to preserve and restore sanitary dignity and menstrual justice in KwaZulu-Natal.

"To support and empower rural and under-developed areas by walking for their dignity and inequalities that ail South African communities. "It's also a commitment to the preservation and restoration of the health, dignity and sound education of indigent people; for social justice that will equip people with tools to improve their everyday reality and eradicate social stigma," she said.