KZN’s Tugela Falls among the worlds most Instagrammed water falls

Durban - TUGELA Falls in KwaZulu-Natal featured among the world’s most Instagrammed waterfalls. Tugela Falls is a complex of seasonal waterfalls in the Drakensberg Royal Natal National Park. The combined total drop of its five distinct free-leaping falls is officially 948m. The source of the Tugela River (Zulu for “sudden”) is the Mont-Aux-Sources plateau which extends several kilometres beyond the Amphitheatre escarpment from which the falls drop. Interested in tourist hot spots, Showerstoyou.co.uk spokesperson Laura Solloway said they collated Instagram hashtags for waterfalls around the world, to reveal the most popular waterfalls on social media.

“While millions are still constrained by lockdowns and Covid-19, social media has been a haven to explore the world from the comfort of our home. With searches for travel destinations up 100%, it even allows us to plan our future holidays,” Solloway said.

Niagara Falls in Canada maintained its worldwide recognition as the most Instagrammed waterfall with 3.4 million hashtags. Tugela Falls ranked 29th with 4 040 hashtags

Iguazú Falls in Argentina claimed second place with just over a million posts.

Angel Falls may be the tallest waterfall but it falls short on Instagram, placing 20th.

In fourth place are the Victoria Falls in Zambia with 286 410 hashtags.

“Tourism in the near future should help their countries’ economies bounce back. In a flash survey of 3 296 people, a whopping 59% stated they are willing to flout restrictions to visit somewhere they’ve always wanted to go,” she said.

Solloway added that 33% said they were worried they would not ever be able to visit locations on their bucket lists, and finally 24% said they had or were considering paying for a virtual tour experience.

