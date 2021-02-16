KZN’s weather-related death toll rises to 10

Durban - NEARLY 10 people have now died in KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains continue to fall in northern parts of the province. These deaths were reported to have taken place between January 25 and February 14, according to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Disaster Management. In the latest incident, on Friday February 12, an 8-year-old child and a man believed to be the father were swept away near the bridge that crosses into Nkandla by the uThukela River near Kranskop under the Maphumulo Local Municipality. Cogta said disaster management teams in the Ilembe district were trying to find and rescue the pair. “Disaster management teams have been deployed to the area to locate the victims. Raging currents of the river are making it difficult for the deployed search and rescue teams to commence with their efforts,” Cogta said.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka urged the community to allow the rescue teams to handle the situation as water levels were dangerous and posed a risk of more lives being lost should anyone untrained try to traverse the treacherous waters. The teams were expected to continue with their efforts yesterday ((MON)).

Over the weekend, northern parts of the province, such as the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and Zululand districts experienced heavy rains. However, no major incidents were reported, except for a number of flooded roads.

Zululand District disaster management head Wonderboy Dlamini said yesterday ((MON)) the relevant authorities were searching for the body of a 13-year-old boy from uPhongolo who was believed to have drowned.

Dlamini said since tropical storm Eloise, four people were suspected to have drowned. Three were found and the fourth, from Ulundi, was confirmed to have drowned.

Dlamini said that the current rainfall was causing a lot of damage.

"Many houses are in muddy areas and roads leading to rural areas are inaccessible," said Dlamini.

Umkhanyakude District disaster management head Sifiso Mngoma said that since Eloise, one person died when a house collapsed and another unknown man had drowned.

Dlamini said that since the start of the weekend no damages had been reported but rivers were full and bridges could not be accessed.

Last week, Hlomuka was expected to embark on a two-day visit to areas affected by inclement weather in the Zululand District Municipality.

The MEC was going to visit eDumbe Local Municipality and Nongoma Local Municipality where two fatalities were reported and a 3-year-old child was still missing. However, the last visit was postponed. According to the police, a grandmother and a 3-year-old child were trying to cross a river with a strong current when the grandmother lost grip of the child.

At the start of February, a 30-year-old man drowned in Ndumo while trying to cross a river in the Jozini Municipality.

The first incident was that of a 14-year-old boy who drowned in KwaShoba in Zululand District.

