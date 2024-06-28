LA business community approves investing in Durban

Durban — Businesses in the US city of Los Angeles have expressed confidence in eThekwini Municipality’s value-proposition towards attracting investment into the “Warmest Place To Be” across various sectors. This comes as the Economic Development and Planning chairperson Councillor Thembo Ntuli is leading a City’s delegation including the city manager Musa Mbhele and head of Catalytic Projects George Mohlakoana in his campaign to drum up funding and support for the Resurgence conference that will take in the city next month.

Since commencement, these engagements have been attended by over 30 presidents and chief executive officers from various corporate organisations in Los Angeles. According to Ntuli, the business community including city leaders agreed to collaborate on a number of projects in sectors that included property development, health, artificial intelligence and arts. “This was a highly successful business meeting with some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the US. The business community in Los Angeles is eager to invest in Durban and have a footprint in our City. As a government, we will do everything to support them,” Ntuli said.

Mbhele stated that this engagement enabled Durban and LA business leaders to swap strategies, thus developing a common plan of action. Furthermore, Mbhele said he was humbled and excited about the future prospects of the city. Going on to mention how presentations attended are exactly what they headed to LA. Where they were still to embark on further discussions with the business community all in attempts to attract global and essentially African investors into eThekwini. The eThekwini delegation is currently in the US as part of the drive to source investment and position this destination as a serious economic player in the world.

This meeting with business leaders was essentially a platform for the City to also discuss the reSURGEnce Conference taking place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) from July 17-21. “The reSURGEnce Conference is a global business event aimed at highlighting the status of businesses in New York, Africa, America, and globally. It celebrates and promotes successful entrepreneurs within these communities while providing critical resources and support for those who need them most,” Sisilana said. In a statement, the states that the conference is to offer an unparalleled opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen local economies, create jobs and close racial wealth gaps.

Under the theme “Moving the needle forward towards economic emancipation” this year’s conference seeks to establish trade relations and progressive investment talks between the government on twin sister city agenda, small business development and opening corridors of trade between Africa and the US. Critical areas of business collaboration are particularly focussed on the following sectors: Trade and Investment

Destination promotion and tourism

Meetings, incentives, conferences and events

Promotion of arts and culture

Entrepreneurship, education and training

Export opportunities including agro processing, citrus and natural health-related products.