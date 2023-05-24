Lack of financial resources almost made a DUT cum laude graduate drop out in his first year

Durban — A Durban University of Technology (DUT) graduate was on the brink of dropping out during his first year due to financial troubles. Had Bekuyise Cele, 23, dropped out, he would not have been a top achiever and cum laude graduate.

DUT said there were tears of joy from Cele and his family as he graduated cum laude with his Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science and Technology during DUT’s Autumn Graduation Ceremony at the Olive Convention Centre on May 23. It felt like a dream for Cele who comes from the Eastern Cape, to make it onto the graduation stage since financial difficulties nearly caused him to drop out. He recalled how the first few months of his first year were difficult since he depended on the R300 his mother sent him monthly.

Cele said he only received the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding in June which made the first half of the year miserable for him. “I nearly dropped out in my first year because I was experiencing financial difficulties. My mother is a domestic worker so she used to send me R300 per month. I ended up experiencing depression, I couldn’t even focus properly on my school work. NSFAS came just in time to save me from giving up,” Cele explained. “Adapting to university life was tough, I didn’t even know how to use a computer. I come from a deep rural area and at some point, I felt like I did not fit in as I could not afford to buy good-looking clothes. I had a lot to learn during a short period of time.”

Financial difficulty was not the only challenge Cele faced. He did not have a laptop during the Covid-19 pandemic where he was required to study online. However, his determination to succeed in life pushed him through all challenges. Cele realised education was his only hope for a better life. Speaking about graduating cum laude, Cele said it was exciting to see people cheering for him and applauding his hard work.

Cele plans to further his studies as he feels it will open more doors for him. Advising first-year students, Cele said: “The only thing I can say is that a critical self-assessment is very important when you’re doing your first year. When the first semester ends, assess yourself, why you didn’t reach your goals, and where you went wrong. By doing so you will know your problems in terms of studying. If you can see yourself doing something, you have already won more than half the battle. If you can see yourself as successful, others will see you that way too. Always be sincere, humble and empathetic, no matter how far you advance in your career.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.