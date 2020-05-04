Daily NewsNews
RESIDENTS from an informal settlement in Shallcross blocked off Link Road during a protest. I FACEBOOK
Lack of running water to wash hands sparks protests in Shallcross

By Winston Mfeka Time of article published May 4, 2020

Durban - PROTESTERS from Sukamuva informal settlement in Bottlebrush, Shallcross, yesterday burnt tyres and threw debris, blocking Link Road during a protest over a lack of water.

According to ward councillor Prevan Vedan, the protest began after a Community Participation vehicle urged residents to follow a community initiative to wash their hands.

“The protest started when Community Participation was mobilising residents to wash their hands and the community asked how they could do so without any running water. They then blocked the road and started burning tyres.”

According to Vedan, the community had been without water for the past six days due to a damaged pipe, and when municipal workers were deployed to fix it they discovered an illegal electricity connection right above the damaged pipe.

“The electricity department needs to remove the illegal connection first before the issue with the damaged water pipe can be resolved. In the meantime, we have arranged for two water tankers to deliver water to the area.” Vedan said that a committee would be established to tackle the community’s biggest problems, including the vandalising of community infrastructure.

“We are working with the community, so they need to be patient. They need to take responsibility in terms of identifying the people who are breaking the pipes, and they need to report them to the police.”

Late last year about 200 service delivery protesters closed of the M1 Bayview burning tyres and debris demanding houses. 

According to metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad the protests began at around 4am. 

"Both carriageways of the M1 Bayview had been closed for about 3 hours. Protesters from the Summerfield informal settlement began burning tyres and debris early this morning. Access in and out of Chatsworth was blocked off and has just been re-opened to traffic," said Sewpersadh. 

