Ladysmith community urged to get involved in town renaming

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Geographic Names Committee (KZN PGNC), is calling for people of Alfred Duma Local Municipality including 12 Traditional Authorities, under the same municipality to participate in the renaming process of their town. Community members of Ladysmith are urged to attend the voting process for the renaming of their town which will take place at the Ladysmith Town Hall and Traditional Authority Courts, in Alfred Duma Local Municipality from November 27 to December 1, between 9am and 4pm.

The naming process is coordinated by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Art and Culture in partnership with the KZN Provincial Geographic Names Committee (KZN PGNC). According to a statement sent by the department, members of the community will choose between two names that have been suggested so far, Ladysmith and uMnambithi. It further stated that any other name suggested by the public would be considered.

“Geographical names are names of features on earth that are natural or man-made and adapted, and these features may be populated or unpopulated," the department said. Anyone of the ages of 18 and above is eligible to vote provided they produce an original identity document, temporal or originally certified copy and original proof of residential address for records purposes. MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba said local people should take this opportunity as it affects them directly.

“People especially indigenous habitants of the area, are living archives of each area as they would know the background behind each name of a geographical area be it a mountain, river or town,” said Dr Mahlaba. The MEC also advises the communities to consult properly in exercising their right as granted by The South African Geographical Names Council Act, 1998 (Act 118 of 1998) and guard against derogatory names and naming their places after the already existing name as that may affect prospect chances of a proposed name change. According to MEC, applicants may expect a waiting period of at least three months.