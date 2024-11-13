Land grab attempt in Chatsworth thwarted by residents and police

Durban — An attempt to occupy vacant land in Chatsworth was foiled on Monday, as residents and police intervened against a group allegedly from the uMlazi F Section. The two neighbourhoods are separated by the uMlazi River, with the uMlazi F section situated just a stone’s throw away from a bushy area in Chatsworth.

When the residents and the police arrived at the scene at about 10am, about 25 people had begun to clear plots in the dense bush in Chatsworth which overlooks uMlazi F Section, an area lacking basic services such as water and electricity. According to community leader Ron Naidoo, this particular area has repeatedly been targeted by residents from uMlazi who seek to establish settlements despite the evident dangers posed by the bush environment, which is known to harbour wild animals. “No one can live in such a place. There is no electricity or water, and that area is not for habitation. Now and then, we have to deal with people who want to erect their shacks in that dangerous place,” said Naidoo.

He said he was informed by his house helper, who had seen a gathering of people near the open field earlier that day. In response, he rallied residents and contacted the police. When they arrived, they found about 25 individuals with hoes, spades, and wheelbarrows, some already clearing the bush. Despite initial resistance, the police were able to escort the group back to the footbridge connecting Chatsworth with uMlazi.

Amid the recurring land invasions, Naidoo called upon the municipality to provide 24-hour security for the plot. The group leader, Bheki Zulu, said: “We are not grabbing any land; that is why we went there in broad daylight. “We are crammed here (in uMlazi) while there is an open plot of land just over the river.”

Zulu declined to comment further but indicated he would talk to the Daily News following a community meeting planned for Thursday. Last June, police were called to prevent a large group from erecting shacks on the same plot of land. In another land dispute, families in KwaDukuza have faced their own struggles for municipal land at Rocky Ridge, where tensions have flared for more than two years.

The KwaDukuza Municipality bought this property in 2020 for R44.9 million, but the conflicts remain unresolved. Gugu Sisilana, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said: “The municipality is not aware of the incident. The municipality does not own all land parcels in the municipal jurisdiction, and the majority of these land parcels are privately owned.” She said: “The onus of maintaining a private property/vacant land lies with the property owner to prevent the property from land grab or being hijacked and occupied as an informal settlement. The property owner must report the illegal occupation and any potential land grab on the property to the South African Police Service.”

She said: “Where there are illegal occupants, the property owner will have to seek a court order to remove illegal occupants from their property.” Sisilana said the city’s Land Invasion Unit was responsible for the protection of council assets, including municipal land. “The Land Invasion Unit patrols all vacant Council land, especially those under threat, demolish any unauthorised structures and proceed with civil and criminal litigation against invaders when possible” she concluded.