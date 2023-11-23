Lane closures for concrete barriers between Westville Viaduct and Paradise Valley Interchange

Durban — The SA National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) urged motorists to be wary of the upcoming road construction that will affect the fast lane on the N2 between Westville Viaduct and Paradise Valley from November 30 to December 12. Motorists are urged to take precautions due to the closure of the fast lane from November 30 to December 12 between 8pm and 4.30am on the N3, which will affect traffic in the areas of Westville and Pinetown.

According Sanral regional project manager Andrew Ssekayita, the road construction is to facilitate the placing of concrete barriers during the infrastructure upgrades on this section of the road between Westville Viaduct and Paradise Valley. “The lane closures will take place in both the east- and westbound fast lanes of the N3 between Westville Viaduct (Pavilion Mall) and Paradise Valley Interchange (N3/M13 split). The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team, will manage and monitor the traffic during this period” said Ssekayita. Motorists are urged to be patient during the lane closure periods and to plan and adjust their routes accordingly, thereby ensuring that they arrive at their destinations on time, while adhering to sign-posted speed limits.

“Sanral apologises to road users for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. Attempts have been made to minimise disruptions as far as possible and closures have been restricted to hours when traffic is at its lowest level” said Ssekayita. Construction and widening of new overpasses and bridge structures consist of Westville Viaduct, Langford Road Overpass, Lancaster Road Overpass, Dudley Road Overpass, St James Avenue Bridge, Eden Road Bridge and Paradise Valley Viaduct. During the construction period, the following alternative routes can be considered for use by motorists: M1, M5, M7, M10, M13, M19 and St James Avenue/Harry Gwala.