Large bags of dagga recovered at a checkpoint during clean-up operation near Bisasar Landfill Site

Durban — An unknown number of suspects were taken to the police station after they were stopped at a checkpoint and found to be transporting large black refuse bags filled with dagga. eThekwini municipality head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo said: “Large packets of dagga were seized from the occupants of a vehicle at a checkpoint during a clean-up operation at the corner of Electron and Dhulam roads near the Bisasar Landfill Site in Springfield, Durban.

“The suspects were taken to the Sydenham police station.” Khuzwayo said the checkpoint was introduced during the start of the Bisasar clean-up operation recently and is operated by the City’s law enforcement officers. Vehicles are checked to determine if they have a scheduled trade permit to transport waste. Vehicles that are carrying waste that is not accepted at the site are diverted to the correct facilities. The Bisasar Landfill Site only accepts garden waste of 3.5 tons and below, rubble, and sand cover material. “Tons of waste that has been illegally dumped by residents and businesses were collected outside the landfill site. They include garden waste, building rubble, and commercial and industrial waste,” Khuzwayo said.

“The City urges residents and businesses to refrain from illegal dumping. The City will continue to issue fines to transgressors who dump waste in open spaces. Residents are urged to report those who dump illegally on the following contact details: 031 311 8804 or email [email protected].” “The clean-up operation outside the Bisasar Landfill site is still continuing,” Khuzwayo added. She advised residents and businesses to use the following options for the proper disposal of waste:

Mariannhill Landfill Site: Accepts only garden waste, rubble, and sand cover material.

North – Buffelsdraai Landfill Site: The site accepts all types of waste.

South – Lovu Landfill Site: Accepts all types of waste. Meanwhile, a week ago, the municipality said that clean-up operations in Dhulam Road (the Bisasar landfill site) have resumed clearing waste illegally dumped by residents and businesses. The City requested residents and businesses avoid illegally dumping waste in open spaces. Those found illegally dumping will be fined. It said the public can help curb the illegal practice by reporting those who are illegally dumping in their communities.