Last Tshwane metro police officer granted bail after second court appearance over assault

DURBAN - The eleventh Tshwane metro police officer accused of assaulting three men was granted bail on Tuesday after his 10 colleagues were granted on Monday. Tshikani Dennis Baloyi had a previous assault conviction.

His colleagues were granted bail of R2 000. They had all spent the weekend behind bars before appearing in the Tshwane Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said the last metro police officer who had been remanded in custody on Monday received bail of R3 000.

“They will all appear again on December 3, 2021,” Langa said. The accused were Lebohang Precious Lekoadi, 35, Siphamandla Sibanyoni, 29, Rose Busana Nhlanhla, 43, Clemens Mankhedi Mokabang, 37, Tshikani Dennis Baloyi, 38, Matsimele Edgar Chuene, 41, Chauke Headman, Tebogo Lenyai, 34, Khadammbi Humbulani, 35, Richard Maselela, 45, and Matuba Nelson, 44. Maselela had a pending corruption case while Nhlanhla had pending cases of corruption, theft and assault.

All the accused are still in service. The officers, two women and nine men, are accused of assaulting three men when they went to collect a car at the Tshwane Impound Vehicle Centre on October 2. The officers had allegedly hit the men with sjamboks.

Bheki Shiba, one of the three civilians who were allegedly assaulted by Tshwane metro police officers when they went to the Tshwane Metro Impound Vehicle Centre to collect a car that had been impounded. At the start of last week, Ipid had said they were struggling to identify the officers that had allegedly assaulted the three men, adding that they had expected the officers to come forward but they had not. Ipid had gone to the officers’ workplace but could not identify them. However, Ipid had said they would ensure that the victims received justice and the perpetrators were brought to book.