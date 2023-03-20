Leaders condemn killings at KwaMashu hostel

Durban — Politics and leadership squabbles within the KwaMashu hostels are believed to be among the factors leading to the killings there. This was revealed at an imbizo of traditional leaders and the SAPS at KwaMashu on Sunday.

The imbizo, held at the Rotary sports ground, condemned the killings, crime and violence in the hostels. Hostel residents came in their numbers to attend the imbizo, some carrying spears and shields while singing. Mthembiseni Thusi, who speaks on behalf of Ubunye BamaHostela, said the imbizo was to call for peace and calm among the hostel dwellers. He said guns and knifes do not solve any problems, no matter what.

“Can we please calm down? ” he said. He begged the people to take note of what the traditional leaders said. Once they left, there must not be more bloodshed, he said. Speaking on behalf of the committees, hostel dweller Nathi Biyela from Obuka said many hostel leaders had been killed. Crime was a problem, as in every other part of the country, but it was hard to catch the culprits as their place was surrounded by shacks and they would jump the railway, he said.

“I think 30% of people living here have not lost loved ones through the violence here; the rest have experienced the loss of their loved ones.” Nathi said it was important to work with the police. In 2020 a similar imbizo was held and after that more people were killed. “Can that not be the case this time around,” he pleaded. Nathi said the hostels should not be separated in terms of where they fell in wards, as the issues they faced were different from those of other communities.

“In 2020 hostel residents took to the streets to say they did not want to be separated, but that happened. Today these people have not seen their ward councillors and their problems are much different,” he said. Men from the KwaMashu hostel singing before the Imbizo organised by the SAPS and traditional leaders, aimed at addressing the crime taking place there. Picture: Bongani Mbatha, African News Agency /ANA Obuka’s King Phiwayinkosi Biyela said there was nothing more painful than getting a report that a person from his area had been shot dead. He condemned the killings at the hostel and further reminded residents that before they leave their homes, they tell their ancestors that they are leaving for Durban to work.

“Your God will turn away from you when you come here to kill people,” he said. Moreover, King Biyela said being a lone hit man was to put your life in danger. He said it was painful to see families being left with nothing once their loved ones were killed.

He added that some children who were orphans because of the killings tended to turn to crime because of hunger, and that made the circle continue. “Some of you are bringing conflicts from the village here and kill each other,” he said. The king further called on police to protect witnesses and whistle-blowers. He said the truth was that a lot of people knew who the perpetrators were but they chose to keep quiet because they feared for their lives.

“The truth is, people do not like this and those who are perpetrators are known but people are scared to talk. “A person reports a crime, a culprit gets arrested and their friends remain behind and kill whoever reported the matter. “Protect the witnesses because they will not be able to do it themselves,” he said.