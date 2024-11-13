Legacy of 1860 Indian Indentured Labourers

MARLAN PADAYACHEE Durban — Senior political figures from KwaZulu-Natal, including Premier Thami Ntuli and eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, will honour the legacy of Indian indentured labourers who arrived in South Africa 164 years ago.

This historic commemoration is set to unfold at the Bayview Ubuntu Centre in Chatsworth, on Saturday. The event highlights the ongoing impact and cultural heritage of the Indian community. Organised by the Sivananda World Peace Foundation with support from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and the US-based Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (Gopio International), the event serves as a reminder of the sacrifices and contributions of the first Indian immigrants. The 1860 Heritage Centre showcases the diversity of South Africa’s rich heritage. | Supplied Premier Ntuli, the event’s Chief Guest of Honour, and Xaba will be joined by Dr Thomas Abraham, Gopio International’s long-standing chairman, who will deliver a message from New York to the South African Indian community.

Their participation underscores the event’s significance and the growing influence of Sivananda Foundation President Ishwar Ramlutchman, a member of the Zulu Royal Family and a champion of social unity across KwaZulu-Natal’s diverse communities. Ramlutchman said, “This commemoration marks a significant milestone in KwaZulu-Natal’s journey towards peace and unity. It serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to build a better South Africa where peace is central to our nation’s growth and prosperity.” Ramlutchman added, “The history of the Zulu nation is intertwined with that of the Indian, English, Afrikaner, and German communities,” highlighting the province’s evolving commitment to social cohesion.

The 1860 Heritage Centre showcases the diversity of South Africa’s rich heritage. | Supplied The arrival of Indian indentured labourers in South Africa began with the SS Truro, which docked in Durban Bay on 16 November 1860 with 345 men, women, and children from Madras. This was followed by the SS Belvedere on 25 November, bringing the South African Indian population to over 1 000 within six months. Over the next five decades, more than 200 000 Indians, including 152 000 indentured labourers transported on 384 ships, would settle in Durban and other KZN towns. This influx created one of the world’s largest Indian communities outside India, rivalled today only by populations in the USA and Africa as a whole. Initially bound by colonial contracts to work on sugar plantations under harsh conditions, these early Indian immigrants endured profound struggles but ultimately established themselves as integral members of KwaZulu-Natal’s social and economic fabric. Their legacy lives on through the descendants who overcame significant obstacles, excelling in diverse fields and enriching South Africa’s multicultural society. The community grew further with the arrival of “passenger Indians,” who funded their own journeys and contributed valuable skills in trade, education, and craftsmanship. Together, they established enduring institutions, including temples, mosques, and cultural centres, preserving and celebrating Indian heritage. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.