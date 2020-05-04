Letter: Tobacco ban doing more harm than good

Letter - How much longer are we going to pretend that the ban on cigarette and tobacco sales is aiding the aim of physical distancing?

All it is doing is forcing people to skulk around to get their hands on their fixes, with physical distancing the last thing on their minds.

The other effect of the ban is the flourishing black market in such goods, with cigarettes which normally cost R40 a packet, now reportedly selling for three times the amount, and with the government getting none of its dues.

In addition those who are manufacturing and selling at this time are doing so at 100% profit, as they are paying no duties or taxes whatsoever.

I’m no conspiracy theorist, but it does seem strange that at a time when the government is in desperate need of revenue, and it would be keen to get its hands on every cent available, it allows literally millions, perhaps billions, to be flushed down the black market drain through the ill-considered ban.