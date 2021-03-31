LGBTQI murderer sentenced to 25 years in prison

DURBAN – Convicted murderer Mvuyisi Noguda was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Durban High Court on Tuesday for the murder of uMlazi LGBTQI+ activist Lindokuhle Cele. In February last year, Cele was stabbed 21 times in public and was left with a knife lodged in his eye. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza welcomed the sentence, saying it demonstrated that the government would not tolerate criminals who continue to violate the rights of others. Lindokuhle Cele “We are pleased with the work done by the law enforcement agencies and justice system to ensure that those involved in such brutal crimes receive the sentences they deserve. Today’s (Tuesday) sentencing put more focus on the government’s intervention to fight all forms of crime,” said Khoza. Noguda had pleaded not guilty and said he had stabbed Cele out of anger as he believed Cele had drugged and raped him at a friend’s New Year’s Eve party a month earlier.

Khoza hoped this sentence would send a strong message that those responsible for victimising LGBTQI+ communities would face the full might of the law.

She also applauded the investigating team and prosecutors who had handled the Cele murder case.

“We call on the criminal justice system to ensure that justice is served on behalf of all victims of gender-based violence. Ending violence against LGBTQI+ communities, women and children requires all of us to take a stand to stop this scourge,” she said.

Khoza reiterated her call for communities to be more tolerant.

“We need to deal decisively with hate crimes in our communities. We call on the communities to work closely with police and report all those involved in hate crimes. The intolerance and intimidation do not only affect victims, but communities as well. These criminals undermine social cohesion and the creation of a society based on equality. It is important that we should hold hands to deal with such crimes.”

East Coast Radio Newswatch reported that Judge Narini Hiralall, in handing down her sentence, said the defence could not prove the alleged rape, which was not reported to the police, and that Noguda’s testimony was full of holes.

