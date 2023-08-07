Life and 10 years imprisonment for man who raped his ex-girlfriend and killed her boyfriend

Durban — A man was sentenced to life and 10 years imprisonment for raping his ex-girlfriend and killing her boyfriend. National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the Empangeni Regional Court sentenced the 34-year-old man to life and 10 years imprisonment for the rape of his ex-girlfriend and the murder of her boyfriend in July 2022, in the KwaMbonambi area.

Ramkisson-Kara said before the incident, the man was in a four-year-long relationship with the woman, and they shared a child. However, when the relationship ended, she went to live with her mother and then started seeing her new boyfriend. “Sometime after, the man went to her house and raped her. Upon leaving, he threatened her, saying that ‘a storm was coming’. Then about two weeks later he went to her boyfriend’s house and shot him four times, killing him. The man was arrested a few weeks later when the woman saw him in the area and informed the police,” Ramkisson-Kara said. She said in court, prosecutor Edwina Du Plessis led medical evidence in respect of the rape charge as well as the woman’s testimony. Cellphone evidence, detailing the harassment the woman experienced, was handed into court.

Du Plessis also handed in Victim Impact Statements compiled by the woman and the deceased’s brother and facilitated by court preparation officer Seneliso Sibanda. In the statement, the woman said the deceased was her protector and her confidant, and she was lost without him. The deceased’s brother said he was the financial and emotional provider who took care of their family.