Durban — Life imprisonment and 47 years in jail have been meted out to seven hitmen who shot and killed Ixopo taxi boss Mkhali Christopher Madondo in broad daylight at Brook Street taxi rank in Durban in April 2018. Madondo had more than 12 taxis. On Tuesday, the Durban High Court sentenced the “criminals” who worked as security officers for Mvimbeni Security Holdings and said these seven men were following the orders of their employer which they could have refused.

The seven men were sentenced for murder, five counts of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and defeating the administration of justice. They are Langelihle James Bailey, Phumlani Agrip Siyaya, Bonisile Lili, Bhekisisa Mhlongo, Sehliselo Hezekia Dladla, Mandla Jeremia Masango and Njabulo Siyathokoza Cele. Judge Prof. Mbuzeni Johnson Mathenjwa ordered the sentences run concurrently. He said these men were hired by the Ixopo Taxi Association to protect its members but they were the ones who caused harm to them. “There were other employees (security officers) in the rank on that day and they did not participate in committing this crime. This is a serious crime that was committed in a public space,” said Judge Mathenjwa.

Slain taxi boss Mkhali Christopher Madondo. Picture;:Supplied The State said that in 2015 members of the Ixopo Taxi Association felt they needed protection services as a result of the violence relating to strife over taxi routes which was ongoing at the time. They concluded an agreement with Mvimbeni Security Holdings in terms of which the members of this association had to pay R2000 per taxi travelling to Ixopo and back to Durban to the security company. “Sometime in 2017 Madondo and other members indicated to the security company that they wished the said contract to be terminated as they felt there was no need for any protection services,” said the State.

It further said Madondo was no longer paying the protection fee. The accused were aggrieved by this decision. To convey to others -- who might wish to terminate their services -- that they would not tolerate the cancellation of other contracts they decided to kill Madondo. On the day Madondo was shot and killed, the accused saw Madondo’s taxis were loading passengers at the taxi rank. Tthey armed themselves and went to look for the Madondo brothers. Madondo was with his brother, Thulani Wiseman Madondo, in a taxi when the seven men came and opened fire. Madondo was declared dead on the scene, and Thulani sustained gunshot wounds to his right arm and abdomen.

“Despite this, he was able to run for his life, but he collapsed on the road and was found by a police officer who called an ambulance,” said the State. The men were arrested that same day. They shot at police officers with the intention to kill them, however, no one died. Senior State prosecutor advocate Elvis Gcweka had urged the court not to deviate from the sentences as all the accused had not demonstrated compelling circumstances to do so.