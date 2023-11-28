Life imprisonment for man who evaded arrest after killing KZN cop

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona says that although a police officer was killed, the sentencing of his killer serves justice to the officer’s family and friends. On Tuesday, the Durban High Court sentenced Halalisani Dumisa, 28, to life imprisonment for the murder of Sergeant Mbongeni Ndlazi, 45.

Ndlazi was stationed at Empangeni Flying Squad. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on March 27, 2022, Sergeant Ndlazi and his partner, Constable Sandiso Zondi, were officially on duty doing highway patrol along the N2 near Empangeni. At about 7am they received information about a suspicious motor vehicle travelling on the N2. The vehicle was spotted and a high-speed chase ensued, but the vehicle was eventually stopped on the roadside.

He said police approached the vehicle and the driver was ordered to come out of the vehicle. “He came out and they searched the boot. When the police were about to search the occupants, the driver fired shots towards the police. His accomplices also alighted and fired several shots at the police. “The brave Constable Zondi retaliated in self-defence, fatally wounding two suspects. Sergeant Ndlazi succumbed due to his injuries and Constable Zondi was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mhlongo said Dumisa and his injured accomplice fled the scene on foot. A manhunt was launched and his accomplice was also fatally shot during a second shoot-out with the backup police in nearby bushes. Dumisa managed to escape and was later arrested at Nseleni Reserve. During his arrest, Dumisa was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with live rounds of ammunition. His bail was successfully opposed and he was in custody until he was convicted on Monday.

“Dumisa was sentenced to three life terms for Sergeant Ndlazi’s murder and his two accomplices, 10 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder of Constable Zondi, 15 years’ imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm and 3 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition. His sentences will run concurrently,” Mhlongo said. Senona welcomed the sentence and applauded the investigating and prosecution team for their good work. “As much as the life of the member was lost, justice has been served to the family and friends of the fallen hero. This sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who are considering killing our police officers,” Senona said.