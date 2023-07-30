Life imprisonment for man who raped, impregnated 11-year-old niece

Durban — A 53-year-old man who raped and impregnated his 11-year-old niece was sentenced to life imprisonment. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that the Madadeni Regional Court sentenced the man to life imprisonment for the rape of his niece between 2019 and 2020.

Ramkisson-Kara said the girl was 11 years old at the time and lived with her maternal family (aunt, uncles and cousins) after being abandoned by her parents. Her aunt would occasionally visit Gauteng, leaving the girl at home with the rest of the family. It was during these times that the uncle raped her. At some stage, their neighbour noticed that the girl was putting on weight and brought this to the aunt’s attention. The girl was approached and she revealed what her uncle was doing. She was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre where the doctor confirmed that she was heavily pregnant. She also received the necessary psycho-social services, counselling and support at the facility, Ramkisson-Kara said.

She said the police were alerted and the uncle was arrested. “A paternity test done following the birth of the child confirmed that the uncle was the father.” Ramkisson-Kara said that regional court prosecutor Simphiwe Hlela led the evidence of the medical and forensic reports. Hlela also led the testimony of the girl. She told the court that she had placed her trust in her uncle and he betrayed her. She also said that she was so young and now she was saddled with the responsibility of caring for another child.

“As part of the sentencing, the court deemed him unfit to possess a firearm and an order was made that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders,” Ramkisson-Kara said. She added that the NPA welcomed this sentence and commended the efforts of the prosecution and the police. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.