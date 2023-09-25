Life imprisonment for man who shot and killed police officer

Durban – A man who shot and killed a police officer in 2020 was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that Mnelisi Khumalo, 39, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madadeni High Court for the murder of Sergeant Bongani Mpangase, stationed at Ntabamhlophe police station.

Mhlongo said that on July 28, 2020, Mpangase was at his residence when two suspects set his neighbour’s homestead on fire. He ran out of his house to assist and came across the fleeing suspects, who fired shots at him. Mpangase returned fire and shot and killed a suspect but was himself wounded during the exchange of gunfire. Mpangase was taken to hospital, where he died the next morning. Mhlongo said a case of murder, arson and attempted murder was reported at Wembezi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation. He said Khumalo was arrested in September 2020 and his bail was successfully opposed. He appeared in court several times until he was convicted in mid-September.

“Khumalo was sentenced to life imprisonment for police murder, life imprisonment for murder of his accomplice, 30 years imprisonment for three counts of attempted murder and five years imprisonment for arson. His sentences will run concurrently,” Mhlongo said. KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation provincial head, Major-General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, welcomed the sentence and applauded the members for securing the conviction. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.