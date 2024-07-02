Life sentence and five years for trio who killed and burned mother and daughter in house

Durban — Three people have been sentenced to life and five years for the murders of a mother and her daughter. The Greytown Regional Court sentenced Philisiwe Zuma, 33, Thubelihle Shezi, 24, and Mazwi Lembethe, 23, for a double murder and arson of two women victims, a mother, 65, and a daughter, 28, that occurred at Ematimatolo policing precinct in August 2023.

SAPS Umzinyathi District spokesperson, Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said in August 2023, Ematimatolo police responded after an arson complaint was reported. On arrival at the scene, police found a house burnt to ashes. They further found two burnt bodies inside the house. Nkwanyana said an initial investigation was conducted by Detective Sergeant Siyabonga Manzini of Ematimatolo SAPS, a well-experienced detective, who managed to uncover what had happened. The suspects were arrested immediately.

He said information indicates the deceased were attacked while they were both in their homestead with their six grandchildren. They were accused of witchcraft in the area. The children were taken out of the house leaving the mother and a daughter, inside the burning house. Nkwanyana said detectives conducted the investigation and ensured that the docket was trial-ready. “On Wednesday, June 26, three of the four accused were found guilty and sentenced to:

Count 1: Arson – five years’ direct imprisonment

Count 2: Murder – life sentence “They were further declared unfit to possess firearms. Investigation continues as the fourth accused is still attending court,” Nkwanyana said. Umzinyathi District Commissioner Major General Francis Slambert welcomed the accused’s sentencing. “The community should understand that in South Africa, accusing someone of witchcraft can have serious legal consequences, according to the Witchcraft Act of 1957 which criminalises accusations of witchcraft,” Slambert said.