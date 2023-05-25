Life sentence for murder of Chatsworth pensioner

Durban — The Durban High Court has sentenced Bheki Msomi to life imprisonment for the murder of Chatsworth pensioner Jinsee Ram, on Thursday. Msomi, 46, was convicted for the murder of Ram and the attempted murder of her daughter, Sangetha Prithipaul, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Ram was strangled at her Khawarstan home during the 2020 robbery. About R80 000 in cash, a laptop and a cellphone were stolen. On Thursday, Judge Mohini Moodley sentenced Msomi to a further 15 years each for the attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The sentences are to run concurrently with the life term. “The sentence must have a detrimental effect on the accused and… (serve as a deterrent) to other like-minded people motivated by financial gain with no thought for human life,” said Judge Moodley.

“Having considered all factors, I'm satisfied that no substantial and compelling circumstances exist for deviation from the minimum sentence, except that the accused has already spent three years behind bars awaiting finalisation of this matter.” On the day of the murder and robbery, Msomi had entered the Ram home with Simphiwe Cele, Mthethunzima “Stars” Mpepho and Luvo Mtshezane. Cele was employed by the Ram family and was deemed unfit to stand trial. He remains in a state psychiatric hospital. Cele had strangled Ram in Msomi’s presence.

Mpepho, who was arrested by police, was a section 204 State witness. Mtshezane later died after having been on the run. Judge Moodley said murder was among the most serious crimes punishable by law, adding that in this case, the seriousness was exacerbated by the vulnerability of the victim. “She was a 73-year-old woman who was defenceless. She was brutally killed in the sanctity of her home, with no evidence that she resisted.