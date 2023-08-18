Lifesaving team aim to make SA proud at Commonwealth championships

Durban — The Lifesaving South Africa team will be aiming for medals at the upcoming international lifesaving competition next month. The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships will be held at Windsor in Canada.

This competition is intended for lifesavers who have demonstrated a commitment to lifesaving – that is, people who are lifesavers first and competitors second. One of the team members, Marlise Ferreira, said they stood a good chance and aim to at least scoop four final medals out of six events in the relay. “I am very excited and training very hard. Every day I take two training sessions. I am confident that we stand a good chance of winning at least four finals in relay out of four events that we will be competing in,” said Ferreira.

Speaking on their readiness, Marlise said the team was looking forward to the competition. “Everyone is training hard. We also participated in mini-competitions for preparations. Most of the team members’ visa documents are sorted and we are ready to make SA proud,” she said. Lifesaving SA team manager Annelie Lourens said preparations were going well.

“We have had two training camps (one in Johannesburg and the other in Pretoria), where we have been able to test the fitness of the swimmers as well as fine-tune our relays and techniques required for each event. “We are aiming for overall podium positions for each of the teams and based on what has been done in the training camps, there should be a few South African records that get broken,” said Lourens. Only nations recognised by the Commonwealth Games Federation are eligible to enter the competition. One national team and one development team per nation.

National teams compete against one another and development teams compete against one another. The lifesaving team headed by coach Heather Morris-Eyton is made up of 20 participants, 10 women and 10 men. They represent the National Team and the President Team.