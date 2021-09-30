Lindiwe Sisulu’s ANC presidential campaign takes off

DURBAN – Lindiwe Sisulu’s campaign to be elected as ANC president in the 55th national conference next year has begun in earnest. The Daily News has learnt that Sisulu’s name has been raised by various regions and sub-regions across the length and breadth of the country. She was also apparently being backed by Women’s League regional structures which could end up getting a nod from their national Women’s League structure.

In the Western Cape she is said to be enjoying big support from the Boland, Karoo and Overberg regions. Her Boland backer Patrice Mangena said the region was fully behind her and would make sure, working with others, she gets elected as the first ANC woman president in the 55th elective conference next year. Mangena described Sisulu as a leader who has all that it takes to lead ANC, saying her childhood background right up until now speaks for itself. He said the fact that she was born and raised by Walter and Albertina Sisulu who were well respected ANC stalwarts, combined with her struggle credentials makes her the perfect choice for the position. “At this point where our movement is beset by problems we needed someone who knows the ANC better and we could not find a better comrade than her to take the party forward.

“Comrade Lindiwe has served the movement in government since 1994 with distinction and had served the organisation during the difficult apartheid so she knows both sides of the coin. ANC is not a political party but a liberation movement and a leader of society so comrade Lindiwe fits in this position in all aspects,” Mangena said. He further said there were serious engagements with the Women’s League and has indicated that they would back her, adding that most of the people who supported Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were throwing their weight behind Sisulu. Mangena said he was ashamed when he saw EFF leader Julius Malema honouring the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by naming its headquarters after her because such a thing was supposed to have been done by the ANC.

The Boland region includes Stellenbosch Municipality while Overberg includes the Cape Agulhas Municipality. In the Eastern Cape which is her home province, she is believed to have charmed Chris Hani, Dr Rubusana, Nelson Mandela Bay, Joe Gqabi, Amathole and Alfred Nzo regions. Her lobbyist in Dr Rubusana region, Siya Mgijima, confirmed that most of the sub-regions want her to ascend to the ANC throne next year.

The region includes East London and King William’s Town. He said in 2017 most of the sub-region including his branch supported President Cyril Ramaphosa but now they felt that the time had come for a woman president to lead the ANC and saw Sisulu as the right person. In Gauteng most of Sisulu’s votes were likely to come from the Sedibeng region in the Vaal.

Her backer Pat Manana told the Daily News that on Sunday they will formally pronounce her name in public. Sedibeng includes sub-regions like Mfuleni, Midvaal. Other regions that are said to be behind her or enjoy bigger support are Vhembe in Limpopo, Greater Joburg, Nkomazi sub-region in Mpumalanga as well as eThekwini where the Women’s League is expected to formally pronounce her support but the league’s regional secretary Zama Sokhabase denied that, saying said they have not discussed the issue because it must first be canvassed from the provincial women’s structure.