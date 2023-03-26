LISTEN: Security company releases radio recording of drive-by shootings that left five people dead in oThongathi

Durban — A private security company has released a shortened radio recording of reaction officers calling for backup when five people were shot dead in oThongathi on Thursday.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) released the radio recording of the two drive-by shootings that left five people dead the next day.
Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the radio recording is of reaction officers calling for additional backup teams, helicopter support and paramedics while responding to two drive-by shootings.
“Five people were shot dead with high-calibre weapons and a woman and a man were injured.
“The Rusa Operations Centre received 32 calls for assistance within minutes of the shooting,” Balram said.
“Further radio and telephonic recordings are being withheld, considered too sensitive to be released to the public.”
In the audio, four minutes and 35 seconds long, although sometimes inaudible, Rusa officers can be heard briefly discussing the shootings.
Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the five people were shot dead in two separate incidents within minutes of each other.
“In the first incident, the suspects fired shots towards a vehicle on the R102 Road. The driver and one passenger were fatally wounded at the scene. One person was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said.
“The very same vehicle was allegedly spotted at the second incident, a few kilometres away from the first crime scene. Reports indicate that suspects, who were using high-calibre rifles, fired several shots at security guards who were reportedly escorting a taxi owner. Three security guards were fatally wounded inside a vehicle.”
Netshiunda said the taxi owner, who was reportedly driving behind the security guards’ vehicle, managed to drive off but the suspects allegedly followed him, still firing shots. Another security guard who was travelling with the taxi owner suffered gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.
“The search for the suspects is under way and the motive for the killings has not yet been confirmed, although taxi-related violence could not be ruled out. The connection between the two incidents has not yet been determined,” Netshiunda said.
