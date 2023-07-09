Little boy killed after being run over by car on Higginson Highway

Durban — A boy, 4, was run over by a bakkie while he was crossing Higginson Highway in Chatsworth over the weekend. “This Saturday was marred by tragedy when a 4-year-old boy was fatally rammed while crossing the Higginson Highway in the vicinity of the Chatsglen Railway station, with his mother, earlier today,” PT Alarms said.

The company said that the PT Ambulance Service and response units rushed to the scene. “The child was declared deceased,” PT Alarms said. “The mom was uninjured but in a state of shock.

“PT Alarms offers condolences to the bereaved family. “May the little soul of the boy rest in peace,” PT Alarms said. It added that the police were on the scene and would investigate further.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Chatsworth police were investigating a case of culpable homicide. Ngcobo said it is alleged that the child was with an adult when he attempted to run across the road on July 8, at a road near a railway station on Higginson Highway. “He was hit by a vehicle and was declared dead on the scene.”

