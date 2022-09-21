Load shedding impacting negatively on snakes - animal hospital

Durban — An avian and exotic animal hospital in Durbanville, Cape Town, has indicated that load shedding takes a toll on snakes. The Cape Exotic Animal Hospital took to its Instagram account recently, to share the information after admitting a ball python.

The hospital said that Crawly, a ball python, came in for a check-up after he developed a nasal discharge, with bubbles coming from his mouth. Crawly, a ball python, came in for a check-up after he developed a nasal discharge, with bubbles coming from his mouth. Picture: Cape Exotic Animal Hospital/Instagram “We are seeing a lot of snakes with problems relating to a drop in their vivarium temperatures due to load shedding, especially during colder nights,” the hospital said. “Respiratory disease, digestive issues and constipation are just some of the problems that we see arising from this.”

The hospital strongly recommended all reptile owners to have a system set up that will allow their reptiles to continue getting heat during load shedding hours.