Local college dominates the Durban July Young Designer Award semi-finals

Durban — The Pietermaritzburg-based uMgungundlovu TVET College dominated the list of semi-finalists, with nine of their entrants making it through to the 25 chosen to display their designs for the judges in the second round this week. Among the students who made it to the semi-finals are Okuhle Mzimba, Bongumusa Bhengu and Hlonela Danisa.

This was the first time the college has competed in the Durban July Young Designer Awards. Today KZN’s top ten fashion design students in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award presented by the Durban Fashion Fair competition will be named to go forward for final judging. In a statement, Hollywoodbets said that regardless of the results, uMngungundlovu College had already made its presence felt as the new contestants in the competition.

“By dominating the semi-finals they have afforded themselves a chance to win big prizes as they are one step closer to the finals. The prizes to be won include R50 000, R30 000 and R20 000 study bursaries from Hollywood Foundation for the top three students,” Hollywoodbets said. Lecturer and one of the key drivers of the clothing production course at the college, Martin John, who also won the Classic Womenswear competition at the Hollywoodbets Durban in July last year, believes that the drive behind student success is good mentorship and support. “I truly believe what contributed to the success of our students is the mentorship. Without proper mentorship, there is no clear direction and understanding. It is important to guide students in developing a clear point of view in the work that they present, and that will be evident in the cut, silhouette, textures, choice of fabrics, colour story and styling of the look they create.

"Our students spend a lot of time doing intensive research and content building which they integrate in every aspect of their design," he said. He said the young designer platform was a vital component in the fashion industry. It not only showcased the work of the students but also elevated the students' designer profiles as brands in the industry.