Local cyclist triumphant during 3-day cycling race

Durban — A local cyclist finished first during a 3-day cycling event that took place this weekend. In the Men’s Team event, Andrew Hill was a member of the winning Men's Team MTB Stage Race of the North Coast Challenger that was held in Sugar Rush Park in Ballito, on the Dolphin Coast, on Sunday.

A jubilant Hill said that a total of 126km was covered and that was split into 20km on the first day, 63km on day 2 and 43km on the final day. Hill, a 15-year veteran of mountain biking, said: “Mountain biking differs from road cycling as the training is different. Preparing for the event requires technical training that usually involves riding on trails and on the dirt, as well as riding on rocky paths. You also ride shorter distances, but the time spent is similar to that of road racing.” Hill said that mountain biking emulated real life as it carried its share of ups and downs. His team suffered a puncture on the first day, which cost them six minutes.

“Mountain biking, like any sport, teaches you how to resolve problems under pressure, and that you have to work hard to gain positive results and triumph,” said Hill. From Left: Brent Yelland and Andrew Hill cycle to victory during the MTB Stage Race of the North Coast Challenger, which was held at Sugar Rush Park, Ballito. Hill was a part of the Men’s winning team. PICTURE: SUPPLIED In the Ladies Team Event, Cheryl Robinson and Kerry Campbell finished second in the Ladies Team event during the Mountain Bike (MTB) Stage Race. The duo competed in the three-day event and covered more than 117km, reaching altitudes in excess of 2800m.

Robinson, who’s been mountain biking for four years, said both she and Campbell have been in training this year for a few events and that this was a great opportunity to increase their fitness and improve their skills. Robinson said she would definitely enter the event next year. “Mountain biking has taught me about competition. It’s taught me how far I am able to push myself and how strong the mind is versus the body. However, more than that, it’s given me friendships, amazing weekends away riding in our beautiful country, and it’s taught me what sportsmanship is really all about,” said Robinson. Cheryl Robinson and Kerry Campbell finished second in the Ladies Team event during the Mountain Bike (MTB) Stage Race. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Robinson said this was a well-planned and well-organised event on home turf.