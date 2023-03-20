Local foundation honours educators for hard work and dedication within community

Durban — The Pamla Khazi Foundation celebrated the hard work and dedication of educators at Menzi High School, in Umlazi south of Durban, on Friday. The foundation was conceived by Pamla Khazi, 43, a nurse, with the vision of celebrating and appreciating heroes and heroines for their work and impact within the community.

Khazi said the hard work and dedication in changing the lives of others by many local individuals or organisations have gone unnoticed. Khazi said people in the community are only recognised when they die. “We were inspired to give them flowers in appreciation of their dedication while they are still around.” The Pamla Khazi Foundation aims at honouring heroes and heroines for their service to the community. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Khazi said in the foundation’s infancy, there are currently three members including herself, and she hopes this event will help increase in numbers and more people will aid the vision to recognise community heroes and heroines.

By hosting an event like this, Khazi said they hoped to win souls to Christ and also encourage the recipients in their duties to inspire others. “As given in Romans 12 verse 10; ‘Be devoted to one another in love. Honour one another above yourselves’,” said Khazi. Menzi High School principal Muntu Ntombela, spoke on behalf of the staff and expressed gratitude for this event.

“It is encouraging to have people honour us as educators. “It means people see the good work we do and this motivates and encourages us to do even more.” Ntombela said she appreciated the fact that the foundation opted to use flowers to honour the educators and appreciated them as she is a big admirer of them.